An Expert Colorist Is Telling You How To Get This Perfect, Trendy Hair Color For Fall

If you’re totally OVER your summer blonde and want a fresh, darker hue for fall, read these expert tips and see before and after pics below!

Colorist Joanna Pinto at the Pierre Michele Salon took an HL girl from blonde bombshell to rich and warm for fall. If you want to change up our hair color, here are the things you need to know about the process and aftercare! “Depending on how blonde you are there can be several steps taken prior to going dark,” Joanna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That all depends on how light you are and how dark you want to go. The lighter you are, the more you have to do — that’s why a consultation is crucial before making any decision.” Joanna continues, “She showed me a picture of a dark brunette. After a thorough consultation and knowing Leilah’s likes and dislikes, we decided to richen her up by adding a ton of lowlights to her hair. I know from working on her that she loves to go light in the summer — why take her all the way dark if she will lighten it in a couple of months? So when you go to see your colorist, it’s best to bring pictures of what you like. Your colorist can then suggest what works best for you based on your complexion, likes and dislikes.”

What products do you recommend to keep hair from getting frizzy?

Joanna: Going darker and richening your hair color after the summer months helps with the overall texture of the hair. When you go darker the color molecules helps smooth the cuticle out, making it not only shiny and smooth, but also less frizzy. Make sure to ask for a semi permanent hair color, especially if you don’t have any gray.

What exactly did you do to Leilah’s hair?

In Leilah’s case, since she wanted to go darker overall, we changed everything about her color. We started by going darker in her overall base color. A warm brown for her roots to warm up and richen her natural shade. We used a semi as opposed to permanent to deposit color. Since she had several months of regrowth, I freshened up some highlights just to break up her dark. I felt if it was one solid dark color it would be too much of a shock, therefore I did a partial highlight. Aside from the highlights I did a full head of lowlights. That’s a great way to add depth to the hair since it’ll fade out gradually as you shampoo.”

How do you get the darker roots and lighter ends without looking streaky?

That’s all in how I weaved the lowlight and highlights. I made sure the highlights were thin slices with a fine weave. My goal was just to create some softness in the dark hair, not to create streaks.

What’s the best way to maintain this color?

The best way to maintain this color is with a shampoo made for color-treated hair or sulfate-free shampoos. Since her hair was so light to begin with, the lowlights will fade gradually with each and every shampoo, so the right shampoos are crucial in maintaining this color. Also the less you wash, the longer it lasts. Refrain from washing your hair everyday — that’s the worst thing for any hair color.

What do you expect to be the biggest fall hair trends?

The biggest fall trends are warmth in the hair; chestnut, chocolate and caramel tones.

See the before and after right here!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to follow these tips for the best fall hair color?