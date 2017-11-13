Ariel Winter Refuses To Let Body-Shamers Get To Her: She Feels ‘Healthy & Stronger’ Than Ever

Ariel Winter won’t let anyone make her feel bad about her body! Body-shamers have been saying she works out “for attention,” but the actress is solely focused on her health. Good for her!

It’s unfortunately pretty common for people to feel bad about what they look like — and celebrities are no exception. Ariel Winter, 19, has had her physique criticized by tons of trolls on the Internet, and the things these faceless people say could really do some damage to a person’s self esteem. Thankfully, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the Modern Family star really feels about these anonymous commenters.

“Ariel tries her best to just ignore the haters and the trolls, but it does get to her sometimes,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When Ariel works out, she does it to feel healthier, fitter, and stronger — and although, yes, sometimes she does like to concentrate on toning parts, she isn’t going to the gym to try and ‘change’ her body. Check out Ariel’s best clapbacks against body-shamers here!

Ariel’s path toward body-acceptance hasn’t always been the easiest one, but she’s learned how to use her experience to inspire young girls to love themselves too. “Ariel struggled with insecurities when she was younger, and it’s taken her a long time to get to the stage where she finally loves her body, so when people hit out at her it can still really sting,” the source said. “There’s a lot of downsides to being famous at such a young age, but Ariel wants to focus on the positives—she believes that she can act as a role model for young teenage girls, and that she can help those who are struggling with body image by encouraging them to learn to love themselves, no matter how they look.”

The actress (as well as anyone else) shouldn’t ever have to put up with the kind of hatred that’s thrown at her. After posting a video on Oct. 11 that showed her working out, tons of people left nasty comments, insinuating that she was doing it “for attention.” Absolutely ridiculous. Keep your head up, Ariel!

