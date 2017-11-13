Amy Schumer Dating Handsome Chef Chris Fischer — Cuddled Up On Romantic Date Night

OMG! Amy Schumer has a new man in her life! She was seen getting cozy with chef Chris Fischer over a candlelit dinner in New York City. Get the sweet details here!

Amy Schumer, 36, is back on the dating scene! She’s been spotted out in New York City on Nov. 7 sharing a romantic dinner date with chef Chris Fischer, 37! The pair shared a candlelit table while sipping wine, which is a beautiful way to let the world know they’re totally official. The couple are totally an item, according to Us Weekly, who have the pics of the couple’s cozy night together. The intimate affair seemed to be a pretty casual event for the both of them. The Snatched star wore a red and black checkered button down shirt, while Chris stuck to a simple black t-shirt.

So who is Amy’s new dude? Chris has his own New England restaurant, Beach Plum, which is apparently a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama, according to Esquire. But before becoming the chef at his own restaurant though, Chris worked as a sous chef for Mario Batali, who he met through his friend Jake Gyllenhaal, according to People. The chef grew up in Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard. He actually still lives there, and even used the farm as the title of his cookbook. See pictures of Amy here!

This is the first time Amy’s been spotted out on a date since she broke up with Ben Hanisch in May. They ended their relationship after a year and a half of dating, and reportedly remained friends after the split. The former couple originally met on a dating app in the fall of 2015. They didn’t go public though until January 2016, when she referred to the furniture designer as her “man.” Well, it seems Amy certainly has a new person to call her man! We’re wondering how the actress and the chef were first introduced, though. Was it another dating app match up? Only time (or Amy) will tell!

