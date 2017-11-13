Aly Raisman Reveals How ‘Monster’ Doctor ‘Manipulated’ Her During Alleged Sexual Assaults

Aly Raisman opened up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and explained how he was able to ‘manipulate’ and ‘brainwash’ her into thinking it was okay.

Now that Aly Raisman has come forward with her accusations of sexual assault against Dr. Larry Nassar, she’s not holding back longer! The Olympian sat down with Hoda Kotb on the Today show Nov. 13 to explain how the alleged abuse started…and why she was truly powerless do anything to stop it at the time. “I always thought he was weird, but I just thought he was weird,” she said. “I want people to know that I really didn’t know it was happening to me. He was a doctor and he told me that his treatment would help heal all of my injuries. I was so young and I had never worked with another doctor before, and everyone said he was the best. I always thought he s my friend.”

It was Larry’s ability to make Aly feel like he was totally on her side that made her like what allegedly happened was okay, she explained. “He always seemed like he had my back,” Aly admitted. “He was such a master manipulator and I think that’s what’s important for people to understand — these monsters are so good at manipulating you. You’re so brainwashed to think they’re so nice. I think he’s a monster and it’s so disturbing to me.” She also revealed that he does not feel the U.S. Gymnastics organization did enough to put a stop to what was happening, and claimed she was told to “keep quiet” when she first came forward with her allegations.

Dr. Nassar is currently in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, however, he has vehemently denied the sexual assault claims made by gymnasts like Aly and McKayla Maroney, and at least 140 other athletes. “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed,” the organization said in a statement. “We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.

“He always seemed like he had my back. He was such a master manipulator…These monsters are so good at manipulating you.” –@Aly_Raisman pic.twitter.com/EZEyKKoGee — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 13, 2017

