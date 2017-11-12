Yovanna Ventura: 5 Things On The Weeknd’s Rumored New Bae & Justin Bieber’s Ex-Flame

Fans have been absolutely aflutter since The Weeknd was spotted canoodling with Justin Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura. Here’s everything you need to know about this stunning young model!

Is The Weeknd getting revenge on Justin Bieber, 23, for the stealing Selena Gomez, 25, away from him!? The 27-year-old crooner was spotted out and about on multiple occasions in recent days with the Bieb’s ex Yovanna Ventura! Remember her? She and the “Love Yourself” singer were inseparable back in 2014! In case she slipped your mind, here’s all the important details on this absolutely dazzling young model!

1) The 21-year-old stunner is originally from Miami, Florida. She found fame at an early age for her stunning selfies. She has since garnered as many as 5.2 million followers on Instagram! So yeah, fans and users definitely took notice! She has since parlayed all that love into a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models, which is pretty much the most coveted agency around.

2) Yovanna takes fitness seriously and she uses her stature to promote exercise and healthy living. She frequently shares her workout routines and loads of handy dieting tips.

3) She isn’t just beautiful, she’s also bilingual. We’ve got to imagine this adds to some spice to those particularly romantic moments! Head here for loads more pics of Yovanna!

4) The rising star has a dog named Tatum. Sure, she’s proud of her fitness regimen and her diet but she’s also constantly sharing her love of animals!

5) Yovanna started to be romantically linked to Justin in May of 2014, making her world-famous overnight! She has since been by the pop star’s side during many of his highly publicized escapades. In fact, besides Selena, few women have spent more time in the Justin’s life over the years.

Sweet like caramel || by @richardguaty A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

