New England Patriots Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

After a week off, the New England Patriots are well rested and back in action. They take on the Denver Broncos on Nov. 12 at 8:30 PM ET so tune in to watch this epic game!

With the NFL crossing the halfway mark on the 2017-18 season, the New England Patriots are – to no one’s surprise – in a decent spot. While the AFC East is far more competitive than it has been in recent memory, Tom Brady, 40, and the rest of the current reigning Super Bowl champs are still in first place in their division. Now that they’re back from their bye week, the Pats look to continue their 4-game winning streak when they roll into Sports Authority Field to take on the Denver Broncos. With the Buffalo Bills breathing down their necks, a loss here for the Pats could prove fatal.

Thankfully, they still have Tom as their quarterback – and he’s a QB who never seems to take a break, even when he’s jetting away to a tropical beach during his week off. Oh, that’s certainly what Mr. Gisele Bündchen did, according to his wife’s Instagram. She posted a pic of Tom planking on the beach with one of his sons standing on his back. Yes, Tom chooses to relax by exercising, which is probably why the Pats are 6-2.

On the other end of the field, the Broncos are a far cry from the team known for challenging the Patriots for the AFC Championship. With Peyton Manning, 41, enjoying his retirement, the ponies have struggled to get a suitable replacement (which is easier said than done – how does one replace Peyton Manning?) After Trevor Siemian, 25, was benched after a slew of turnovers, Brock Osweiler, 26, was given the starter job. He didn’t do much better against the Philadelphia Eagles, going 19-of-38 for 208 yards, a single touchdown and two interceptions. However, it seems he’ll remain the starter for the Broncos, per The Denver Post, unless the team changes its mind right before the game.

