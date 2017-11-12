U2 Wows With Legendary Performance & Global Icon Award Honor At The 2017 MTV EMA Awards

U2 gave a breathtaking performance of their new song ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ and humbly accepted the Global Icon Award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Legendary band, U2, blew us away at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12 with an unbelievable performance of “Get Out Of Your Own Way.” The Irish band also received the prestigious Global Icon Award for their dedication and achievements in the music industry throughout the years. During their memorable performance, the band had amazing energy and the flashing blue and red lights in the background only added to their killer set. Obviously Bono‘s, 57, vocals were on point, and the group truly sounded like they deserve the Global Icon Award! Click here to see the red carpet pics from the EMAs.

“Get Out Of Your Own Way” is a new song from U2’s forthcoming album called Songs of Experience. “U2’s impact on music, pop culture and social issues around the world has been tremendous,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom, when it was announced U2 would be receiving the honor. “For over four decades and counting, they’ve entertained, influenced, and inspired fans around the globe and we’re thrilled and honored to announce that they are this year’s Global Icon.” What a show and WHAT an honor!

U2’s achievements seem to be never ending as the band is one of the most recognizable in the world with some of the most hits and their appearance at the EMAs was one of spectacular success. No matter where they show their faces and play their music, there’s always appreciative and touched crowds to follow. Their impact in their home country of Europe is especially powerful and always amazing to see!

In addition to the iconic band, other musicians who performed at the EMAs included Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora, and more. U2 have been winners of four EMAs in the past, this year being nominated for Best Rock and Best Live Act.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that U2 was honored with this year’s Global Icon Award? Tell us your thoughts here!