TLC Supports Jazz Jennings & Has ‘No Plans’ To Work With Derick Dillard After New Anti-Trans Attack

TLC has a simple message for Derick Dillard: buh-bye. After the ‘Counting On’ star launched another anti-trans attack against Jazz Jennings, the network kicked Jill Duggar’s husband to the curb!

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” TLC tweeted on Nov. 11, after Derek, 28, once against went after I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. 17. Derick appeared on Counting On with his 19 Kids and Counting alum wife Jill Duggar, 26, per PEOPLE, and it seems like he’s not going to be on TLC ever again. ”We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Jazz clapped back at the comments, tweeting that “in the face of constant ignorance and hated I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love.” TLC obvious with her, as they cut ties with Derick after he made another transphobic statement about the teenage star. When a twitter user said that Derick’s earlier anti-trans statement was “condescending,” the Duggar-adjacent reality tv-star went off, misgendering Jazz with another attack.

“I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of [her] in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kind of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against [her], just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

Is it weird that a man who married a Duggar — you know, the family that got on television because their faith shuns contraception, resulting in more than a dozen kids — is attacking another parents’ “agenda” and how they “use a juvenile this way” to get on “television.” Just saying. Oh, Derick wasn’t done.

“I think it’s important to have a mature discussion. I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian. The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me,” he said. “[I] never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so.”

“Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25,” he added. By the way, Derick started dating Jill in 2013 (when she was 22) and the two got married in 2014 (when she was 23.) Just saying.

