Tiny’s ‘Mojo’ Is Back & T.I. Is More Attracted Than Ever: Their ‘Spark Is Reignited’

Tiny Harris is on top of the world right now! Her career is surging to new heights and her marriage to T.I. is white hot! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Just in case you hadn’t heard, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is flat killing it these days! The Xscape member is about to hit the road for her group’s tour (on top of having a Bravo show!) and , according to our sources, her marriage to media mogul T.I., 37, has roared back to life! We’re hearing that her flourishing career has really gotten Tip’s attention! Let’s just call it now: 2017 is Tiny’s year! Check out tons more photos of this adorable couple together right here!

“Tiny’s career is on fire right now—she’s getting ready to head off on tour and she’s back on top again,” a source close to T.I. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited, and she’s got her mojo back. Over the past few years Tiny has felt overshadowed by Tip, as she took a back seat to his career, but now it’s her time to be back in the spotlight and she’s soaking up every minute of it. Tip finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She’s back to being the woman he first fell in love with and he’s more attracted to her than ever right now.”

Still not quite convinced that Tiny can do no wrong lately? On Nov. 6, the city council president of Atlanta declared it Xscape Day! Tip got dressed up for the special moment — rocking a dapper grey suit and a maroon tie. And if their family pics from the event don’t make you melt with their cuteness, then you’re simply made of stone!

