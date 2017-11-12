Taylor Swift Wows With Vulnerable Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Call It What You Want’ On ‘SNL’

Bravo! Taylor Swift put on a spellbinding performance of her hottest new single while appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ While strumming the guitar, she sang her heart out and the crowd couldn’t get enough of it!

Saturday Night Live might arguably be in the midst of their greatest season ever! Taylor Swift, 27, wowed the crowd while making her highly anticipated appearance on the late-night sketch show, by performing her catchiest new singles including “Call It What You Want.” Fans were definitely in for a treat, since Taylor didn’t hold back while showing off her vocal prowess, strumming the guitar and hitting all the right notes. With her bright red lipstick, curly locks and chic cat eye makeup, she looked totally flawless as she graced the stage and the audience was living for it! Taylor also put on a spellbinding performance of her single “Ready for It” and left fans wanting an encore. Click to see pics from Season 43 of the sketch comedy show, here.

There were several hilarious sketches put on by the SNL team and it follows a long line of amazing moments poking fun at the numerous political, cultural and social clouds hanging over America in 2017. Like on Oct. 1, when the Weekend Update duo, Colin Jost, 35, and Michael Che, 34, offered this blistering take-down of President Donald Trump, 71, after he took to Twitter to get a in a war of words with the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, over delays in getting resources to hurricane survivors.

“Oh really, Donald? You b*tch! Let me ask you, are you shaking? You wanna go smoke a Virginia Slim until your hands stop moving,” Michael said, mocking the president after running through his latest Twitter tirade against Cruz. This isn’t that complicated, man. This is hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice! Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!

