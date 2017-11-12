‘SNL’: Weekend Update On Using Bible To Defend Roy Moore — ‘R. Kelly Was Trying To Make It Rain For 40 Days’

OMG! The comedic duo Michael Che and Colin Jost just delivering a blistering attack on Roy Moore on Weekend Update! Check it out!

Tired of the careful, measured news coverage from the likes of cable news outlets? You’re not alone! That’s what makes Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update so completely refreshing and hilarious! Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost, 35, don’t pretend to be serious news anchors. They simply say what loads of average Americans are already thinking in this troubling political environment and we love them for it! Head right here for more stills from Season 43 of the sketch comedy show.

For the Nov. 11 installment of the pseudo-news show, the witty pair did it again! This time they took aim at Roy Moore and the allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old when he was 32. More specifically, Che took a shot at Alabama’s state auditor Jim Ziegler for using the Bible to defend Moore’s actions. “Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler defended Roy Moore using Mary and Joseph as examples, saying ‘Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.'” Che quoted. “So I guess R. Kelly was just trying to make it rain for 40 days and 40 nights.” Wow! That is obviously a reference to the reports that the singer allegedly urinated on a 14-year-old girl.

Although they tend to stick with politics and current events, the comedy team behind Weekend Update occasionally cover sports. Like when Leslie Jones, 50, dropped by on Nov. 5 to rhapsodize about her love of baseball. Mind you, she doesn’t care about the sport, she just likes watching chiseled athletes doing their thing on the field! That’s when 3 members of the Houston Astros, George Springer, Alex Bergman and Jose Altuve, paid Leslie a visit following their World Series win! They loaded up Leslie with lots of Astros goodies, then Jose sat in her lap! “Good things do come in small packages!” she exclaimed. Love it!

"I guess R. Kelly was just trying to make it rain for forty days and forty nights." – Michael Che pic.twitter.com/tGdRfZevW6 — Snake Doctor (@TimBuntley) November 12, 2017

