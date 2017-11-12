‘SNL’: Tiffany Haddish To Sexual Harassers — If Your Thing’s Out & She’s Clothed ‘You’re Wrong’

Uh, that was incredible! Rising star Tiffany Haddish just delivered an absolutely amazing opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’! Check out her advice to sexual harassers!

Although Tiffany Haddish isn’t a household name (yet), you’d never know from her confident opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. She tackled the spat of sexual allegations in Hollywood and beyond in style! Based on her natural talent, it’s a safe bet that the 37-year-old’s climb to stardom is just beginning! Head here for tons more pics from Season 43 of the hit comedy show!

“Look fellas, I got s tip for ya’ll,” she told the studio audience. “Let’s call it Tiffany’s tip. It’s a tip tip. Listen fellas, if you got your thing thing out and she got all her clothes on, you’re wrong!” Amazing! She also managed to take some sly shots at Donald Trump, 71, by complimenting his elaborate hairdo. “Dang, who is doing Donald Trump’s wigs! his lace fronts are off the chain!” We love this girl!

As much as SNL loves prodding controversies, they recently created a controversy of their very own. One week before Tiffany took on hosting duties, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, 70, delivered an opening monologue that had fans and viewers furious over a certain comment. He unfortunately decided to trot out a holocaust joke.

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” he mused during his opening monologue. “The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he added. “‘How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?'” Needless to say, viewers immediately took to social media to voice their outrage at making light of the German concentration camps.

