‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Slays ‘Ready For It’ With Fierce Dance Moves & Confidence To Spare

That was insane! Taylor Swift just performed ‘Ready For It’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and we are still breathless! Here’s how it went down!

Although Season 43 of Saturday Night Live has been full of hilarious and incredible moments so far, it feels like everything has just been a preamble to Taylor Swift‘s dazzling visit to perform on the coveted stage! And boy, was the wait worth it! The 27-year-old hitmaker launched into a insane performance of her single “Ready for It” while wearing booty shorts and a free-flowing black top and it was downright hypnotizing! Between the melodic choruses, she and her backup dancers broke out some fiery dance moves that we’re certain will be appearing on her forthcoming tour! This is a moment no Swiftie can afford to miss! Head here for tons more pics of Tay Tay looking gorgeous!

The stunning songstress brought her reliably incredible showmanship to Studio 8H! And maybe it’s just us, but Taylor has never looked better! You don’t have to watch her long to understand how she has conquered both the country and pop music spheres with her infectious hooks! The performance also showcased Taylor’s amazing pipes as she belted out the track’s sweet-yet-catchy chorus! She makes it all look so easy!

This week has already been a wild one for the pop sensation. On Wed., Nov. 8, she won Song of the Year at the CMA Awards! She unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to scheduling conflicts but her BFF Karlie Kloss, AGE, presenting should have been a dead giveaway that Taylor would be getting the prize! Not long after it was announced, a clip was posted of Taylor’s adorably baffled reaction to winning! So cute! And on top of that, her new album Reputation dropped on Nov. 10! Speaking of, have you gotten your copy yet?!

taylor swift staring into my soul once again pic.twitter.com/UbLiNA4FfF — fathma (@swiftsbadrep) November 12, 2017

