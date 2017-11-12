Shawn Mendes Rocks The MTV EMAs With Performance Of ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

Now, THAT’s why he’s nominated for so many EMAs! Shawn Mendes turned the MTV Europe Music Awards on its head with a wild performance of his EMA-winning hit, ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.’

If there were any questions as to why Shawn Mendes is one of the most nominated artists at the 2017 MTV EMAs, there you have it. During the Nov. 12 awards show, the 19-year-old heartthrob left the SSE Wembley Arena swooning, thanks to a wild performance of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” As Shawn began the song, everyone in the Wembley arena began singing along with every word. While some earlier MTV EMA performances had light shows, holograms and a UK police car, Shawn didn’t need any of those. It was just his voice, his band and all his fans.

Yes, it’s true. Shawn was nominated for not one, not two, but five MTV EMAs. The only person more nominated than him is Taylor Swift, so you know that means something. In fact, Shawn is competing with Taylor (as well as Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar and Miley Cyrus) for the Best Artist EMA. That’s some tough competition! If Shawn doesn’t head back to Canada with that award, hopefully he’ll have one of the four other awards he’s up for: Best Song for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — which he won; Best Pop; Best Canadian Artist; and Biggest Fans.

Shawn certainly gave his “biggest fans” something to enjoy at the start of the month. He helped MTV resurrect their legendary performance series, MTV Unplugged. The young star played his biggest hits acoustically for a packed theater of wild fans. Just like Nirvana, Alice In Chains, Neil Young, Eric Clapton and Alicia Keyes before him, Shawn also released the show as a live record. Cool. Fans were certainly thrilled to have a recording of that version of “Treat You Better,” since he mashed it up with a Kings Of Leon song.

Shawn performant "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" ce soir aux #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/lCdjKa3Oav — Shawn Mendes France (@Source_Shawn_FR) November 12, 2017

Shawn doing his performance on the stage of EMA #MTVEMA (PART 2) pic.twitter.com/gjER5xBMq7 — shawn mendes updates (@shawnmendbr) November 12, 2017

.@ShawnMendes has EVERYONE in SSE Wembley singing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"💕 — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 12, 2017

Everyone can’t get enough of Shawn, including Hailey Baldwin. The 20-year-old model threw a Halloween party in West Hollywood and was “inseparable” from Shawn, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Shawn was “very comfortable showing her affection” all night long. Did Shawn just discover his Number One fan? Do you think she was watching that performance? She was there in London, after all.

What did you think about Shawn’s EMA performance, HollywoodLifers?