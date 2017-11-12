Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Toned Tummy In Sports Bra After The Weeknd Revenge Dates Justin’s Ex

Yovanna Ventura who? After The Weeknd was spotted with Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez – Abel’s ex and Biebs’ current bae – showed off her fit abs while rocking just a sports bra.

There’s nothing like a good workout to help a person forget about some relationship drama, right? No one would blame Selena Gomez, 25, if she needed to put a few miles on the elliptical to get her mind off what The Weeknd, 27, did – as Selena’s ex was spotted in the backseat of a car with Yovanna Ventura, 21, who happens to be the ex of Selena’s current boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 23. Yikes. This isn’t a love quadrangle but the hottest of hot messes.

However, there was nothing messy about Selena’s appearance after she left a workout session at a Pilates studio in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, according to Daily Mail. The “Bad Liar” singer looked incredibly fit, flaunting a flat stomach while she walked out to her car wearing only a pair of sweats and a sports bra. It’s safe to presume she was going to hit up the gym regardless of what The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was up to, but perhaps this latest drama gave her some motivation to push herself a bit farther in this workout. Either way, looking good, Selena!

To recap: The Weekend was spotted with Yovanna – who dated Justin in 2014 and 2015 – leaving a party on Nov. 10. On top of that, an insider told Us Weekly that Abel and Yovanna were “holding hands” at French Montana’s 33rd birthday on Nov. 9. The Weeknd was “pretty affectionate” with Yovanna, and was trying to “make it obvious that he was with someone.” Wow. That totally sounds like this is a revenge relationship. Yikes. So, for those keeping score, Selena’s ex is dating Justin’s ex, while Selena and Justin are together.

Oddly enough, Yovanna had popped up in the news before she wound up by The Weeknd’s side. She joined another one of Justin’s exes, Chantel Jeffries, 23, to model for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans line in July 2017 (and don’t forget how Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, had that fling with Justin.) Yovanna also suffered a nip slip in an Oct. 10 Instagram post. Speaking of Instagram, Selena actually liked a picture Abel shared of him celebrating French’s birthday. How awkward is that?

What do you think about all this relationship drama, HollywoodLifers? Can you believe Abel dating Justin’s ex is an actual thing?