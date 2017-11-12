Sammy Sosa Turns 49: See Pics Of The MLB Legend’s Transformation Over The Years

Thanks to a mysterious skin-bleaching product, Sammy Sosa has undergone quite the dramatic transformation over recent years. In honor of the athlete’s 49th birthday, let’s look back at his journey.

Men and women use tanning products to make their skin darker ALL.THE.TIME. So why is it so shocking that someone would do the opposite, and make their skin lighter? Skin-bleaching is a relatively new and unheard of procedure in Hollywood. Michael Jackson was one of the first celebrities to gradually change his skin tone over the years. The “Thriller” singer received mixed comments for his speculated skin-bleaching, and now Sammy Sosa has found himself in the same boat. Let’s look back on the MLB star’s, who turned 49 on Nov. 12, drastic transformation.

Earlier this year, in June or July, fans noticed a MAJOR change with Sammy. The internet had a complete meltdown over his much lighter skin tone, not to mention the pink suit he was wearing at the time. Honestly, the criticism was pretty harsh. Online haters compared him to the Pink Panther, a raw chicken, and an eraser. They just couldn’t believe their eyes! Sammy re-appeared on the scene looking caucasian when he was born African-American. The questions surrounding his skin tone were so overwhelming that Sammy thought it was best to respond and speak honestly.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and it whitens my skin some,” he explained over the summer. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.” Well, that’s the most important thing! As long as Sammy is happy with himself, then we should support his decisions no matter what. Even if they’re not the most traditional.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Sammy’s lighter skin tone? Comment below!