Rita Ora Gives Electrifying Performance Of ‘Your Song’ & ‘Anywhere’ At MTV EMA Awards

Rita Ora spiced up the stage with an incredible medley performance of two of her biggest at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. Check out the energetic performance of ‘Your Song’ and ‘Anywhere’ here!

A hostess who can do it all! Rita Ora, 26, sure knows how to give a memorable performance while juggling her hosting duties and she proved that when she took the stage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. The talented singer rocked out an impressive performance of two legit jams. She started things off with her love song ‘Your Song’ which fans know was written for her by fellow Brit Ed Sheeran. But then she took things to the next level and brought the club life to the EMAs with a colorful, eye-popping rendition of ‘Anywhere’. Glad she changed out of that robe from earlier to give us those stellar dance moves! Get it girl!

This isn’t the first time Rita has impressed an awards show. It was just last Aug. when she gave an equally memorable performance at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Whether she does it solo or teams up with other musicians like Ed Sheeran, crooner gives it her all when she’s on a stage doing what she does best. Rita’s known for her unique style and powerful vocals so it’s no surprise she’s always a favorite!

Some other performances that brought the house down at this year’s EMAs included Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Liam Payne, U2, and Eminem.

