MTV’s 2017 EMAs Best Dressed — Madison Beer, Demi Lovato & More Stars Looking Flawless

The 2017 Europe Music Awards brought out some wild celeb looks — & we are SO here for it! From sexy flashes of skin to insane pops of color, these best-dressed looks are fun, stylish & sassy! See the pics here.

Celebrities certainly brought their “A” games to the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12. Hitting the red carpet in sheer dresses and braless looks, stars definitely looked ready for a fashionable night of fun and entertainment! But while not everyone could make our best-dressed list, we KNEW we couldn’t leave off Madison Beer, 18, Demi Lovato, 25, and Camila Cabello, 20. These three ladies especially rocked it during European music’s big night — and their efforts did not go unnoticed! Click here to see the hottest mens’ looks at the 2017 EMAs.

Showing off her amazing body, Madison looked beyond fierce in a lacy black Christian Dior gown. The teen showed off major cleavage too while rocking the a-line silhouette, and we love how she accessorized her punk-glam look. The singer sported a so-now black choker along with multiple rings and a few bangles. Her dress was also subtly sheer, which only made it even MORE fashion-forward. This may even be our favorite red-carpet look of Madison’s to date!

Demi REALLY went for it this year, when she showed up on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous plaid pantsuit sans shirt! The star even left her bra at home, as her open blazer was the only top coverage she rocked up top. Of course Demi totally killed the braless look though, and we have to say, she looked beyond toned and tan! We love when celebs take risks like this, and Demi’s totally worked. Now more than ever, she’s proving she’s a true fashion icon and a force to be reckoned with.

DEMI LOVATO LOOKING SO GOOD TONIGHT IM SPEECHLESS #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/U0BtxoY2w4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrandeCDs) November 12, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of this year’s EMA looks? Who is YOUR best dressed celeb?