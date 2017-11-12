MTV EMA Winners 2017: Louis Tomlinson & More — Full List
The MTV EMAs are finally here! Who will take home the major awards? Follow along as the winners from Europe’s biggest night in music are announced.
So many of your fave artists are nominated for awards at the 2017 MTV EMAs. Taylor Swift, 27, leads with six nominations. Her album, Reputation, was just released on Nov. 10, so will she top off an incredible week by taking home some major wins? Her BFF Ed Sheeran, 26, and “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar, 30, follow behind with four nominations each. Ariana Grande, 24, Miley Cyrus, 24, Zayn Malik, 24, and more beloved singers also got nods.
The 2017 MTV EMAs are going to be one fun night. Rita Ora, 26, is hosting, and artists like Eminem, 45, Demi Lovato, 25, and more will be performing. Keep refreshing as the EMAs go on, as we’ll be updating the winners as they’re announced during the live show! The winners will be in bold in the categories below!
Best UK & Ireland Act
Louis Tomlinson
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Stormzy
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Look
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best New
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag’n’Bone Man
Best Pop
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Video
Foo Fighters, “Run”
Katy Perry, “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Kyle, “iSpy” f. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do'”
Best Live
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
Best Hip Hop
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Best Alternative
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best Push
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head and The Heart
HollywoodLifers, did you favorite artists win big at the EMAs? Let us know!