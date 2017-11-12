MTV EMA Winners 2017: Louis Tomlinson & More — Full List

The MTV EMAs are finally here! Who will take home the major awards? Follow along as the winners from Europe’s biggest night in music are announced.

So many of your fave artists are nominated for awards at the 2017 MTV EMAs. Taylor Swift, 27, leads with six nominations. Her album, Reputation, was just released on Nov. 10, so will she top off an incredible week by taking home some major wins? Her BFF Ed Sheeran, 26, and “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar, 30, follow behind with four nominations each. Ariana Grande, 24, Miley Cyrus, 24, Zayn Malik, 24, and more beloved singers also got nods.

The 2017 MTV EMAs are going to be one fun night. Rita Ora, 26, is hosting, and artists like Eminem, 45, Demi Lovato, 25, and more will be performing. Keep refreshing as the EMAs go on, as we’ll be updating the winners as they’re announced during the live show! The winners will be in bold in the categories below!

Best UK & Ireland Act

Louis Tomlinson

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix

Stormzy

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Look

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best New

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag’n’Bone Man

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Video

Foo Fighters, “Run”

Katy Perry, “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Kyle, “iSpy” f. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do'”

Best Live

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Best Alternative

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best Push

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head and The Heart

