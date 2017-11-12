Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, More Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At The 2017 MTV EMAs

London calling. The biggest stars all flocked to the heart of the U.K. for the MTV Europe Music Awards. From Camila Cabello to Sofia Reyes, check out the celebs that arrived in style!

Once again, London became the center of the music world, as hometown hero Rita Ora, 26, welcomed stars from music, movies, television and more to the 2017 MTV EMAs. The Nov. 12 event took place at the SSE Arena in Wembley, promising to be another exciting extravaganza. However, before host Rita could introduce the night’s performers or a single statuette could be handed out, these young stars had to strut their stuff down the carpet.

Camila Cabello was a vision in pink, as the former Fifth Harmony member made her solo appearance on the MTV EMAs. Similarly, hunky Liam Payne was also by himself, leaving One Direction behind to strut his stuff down the red carpet. Sweet!

Rita was pulling double duty tonight, as she was one of the performer slated to make the 2017 EMAs one of the best ones yet. Kesha, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, and The Killers were also scheduled to light up the stage at the SSE Arena. Eminem, 45, was a last-minute addition to the night, as the show announced he’d be performing his new song, “Walk On Water,” for the first time during the event. This marks his first time in four years since Shady appeared at the EMAs. He was last seen in 2013, performing “Berzerk” and “Rap God” before accepting the Global Icon award.

No word whether or not his “Walk On Water” collaborator Beyonce will show up (probably won’t, but you never know.) Em may have to go it alone for this, just how Liam and Camila are doing it by themselves this time around. Though they’re no strangers to the MTV EMAs, the former One Direction and Fifth Harmony members are performing without their bands Camilla will likely take all these Londoners to “Havana,” whereas Directioners will be happy to go anywhere with Liam.

