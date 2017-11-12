EMAs Hottest Hunks 2017: Shawn Mendes, Liam Payne, & More Heat Up The Red Carpet

Hunk alert! From Shawn Mendes to Liam Payne, this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards brought us many gorgeous men who were all dressed to impress. Check out some of our favorites here!

The 2017 MTV EMA men’s fashion didn’t disappoint as hunky stars like Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, David Guetta, Jonas Blue, Stormzy, Donae’o, and more hit up the red carpet in their best attire. Liam strutted his stuff in an adorable orange jacket over a black turtle neck and black pants while Donae’o looked sleek in a black leather jacket and black pants. Shawn dressed to impress in a dark blue and maroon suit while Jonas went with a classic gray turtleneck under a letterman style black and white jacket and jeans. David, who looked dashing in a dark gray button down shirt under a black blazer and pants, brought out his handsome son Elvis for the event.

Travis opted to look like his cool self in a gray jacket with some colorful and interesting drawing-like designs on the outside and tan cargo pants. The Vamps all looked dashing in color coordinated blue and black suits and Stormzy went for a casual look in a white puffy jacket over a black t-shirt and black pants. James Bay turned heads in a long silky black shirt with white spots and fitted black pants. See all of the best photos of the hunks at the 2017 EMAs here!

As always, this year’s EMAs brought out some of the best in music and it’s a show we’ve all been anticipating ever since the amazing nominees were announced. While the men in music definitely take our breath away every year, the women in music have also proven to be a true and powerful force when it comes to gorgeous fashion at the event. No matter what genre they’re representing, looking good has its perks and we look forward to seeing all the beautiful faces at this awards show and many more in the future!

HollywoodLifers, what hunk on the MTV EMA red carpet is your favorite? Tell us here!