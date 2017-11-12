Watch The MTV Europe Music Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Online Here Free

Shine bright! The biggest music stars on the planet will dress to impress for the 2017 MTV MTV EMAs, dropping jaws with their fierce styles on Nov. 12. Don’t miss a second of the fashion action by tuning into our red carpet live stream at 2 PM ET!

Strike a pose! Rita Ora and more of the hottest celebs will be turning heads from the moment the arrive to the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12, wearing their Sunday’s finest at the SSE Arena in London. Before the show kicks off, some of your fave A-listers will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet and you can watch it all on go down on the live stream below, at 2 PM ET! Stars always wow the crowd with their sartorial displays and we can only imagine the fierce fashions we’ll see tonight! With stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and Drake expected to make an appearance, the style is going to be on point! Check out all of the red carpet pics, here.

It’s all about going the extra mile for the MTV EMAs, so we’re expecting to see plenty pops of color, statement accessories and va-va-voom hairstyles! Last year, several celebrities opted for unique fabrics, ranging from sheer dresses to patterned gowns. The guys held their own by rocking tailored get-ups and the perfect pair of kicks. It’s definitely going to be a night full of excitement, since T-Swift leads the pack with six nominations, but Shawn, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran are trailing right behind her! As expected, they’re going to dress to impress for the special occasion!

Travis Scott, French Montana, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello will all be gracing the stage for incredible performances, and Rita will be leading the show while serving as the host with the most! Fans will be at the edge of their seat, since several worthy contenders are facing off for the prizes in categories like “Best Video,” “Best Song,” “Best Pop,” “Best Look,” and more. Watch our red carpet live stream, then switch over to the show live stream!

HollywoodLifers, who is your celeb fashion king and queen? Tell us, below!