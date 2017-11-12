Madison Beer Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Lacy Black Gown At 2017 EMA Awards

Arriving at the 2017 EMAs in style, Madison Beer stunned in a Christian Dior dress complete with gorgeous lace detailing. The singer looked nothing short of fabulous & we can’t get over her toned bod!

Talk about a memorable look! Madison Beer, 18, had all eyes on her as she hit up the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12. Confidently sporting a Christian Dior LBD, the teen looked like a glamorous punk princess, and we absolutely love what she did with her accessories! But let’s be real, is there anything Madison CAN’T rock? Click here to see more gorgeous pics of Madison Beer.

The singer’s lacy black frock fit her like a glove, and we love how she looked beyond confident strutting down the red carpet. Her look was perfectly accessorized too with strappy black heels, a choker, multiple rings, and a few bangles. Madison’s dark locks were tightly pulled back, Ariana-Grande-style, in a slick high ponytail. Our favorite part of the star’s dress though was the lace, which was subtly sheer in certain areas — SO stunning! We don’t think Madison has ever looked better, OR more glam!

Madison definitely put forth her style “A” game for the awards show, and we totally don’t blame her either! After all, earlier this year, the brunette beauty and her boyfriend Jack Gilinsky, 21, broke up — and it was not pretty! In fact, in July, a disturbing audio clip of Jack verbally abusing Madison was released online, and it was extremely upsetting. “You’re a f****** slut,” Jack said to Madison over and over again during their recorded fight, as Madison said that he’s “not [her] boyfriend anymore” and told Jack to “go away.” “Look at me,” Jack responded. “You’re a slut. You’re a little slut and you haven’t told me about something.” SO awful.

Since their very public breakup, Madison released a sexy music video for her song “Dead,” and fans were convinced she was shading Jack in the vid! I mean, just read these heated lyrics: “I gave you so many shots, but you’re just drinking ’em all/I gave whatever you want, but you just take it and run/Yeah, tryna f*ck me and my mind up.” Fast forward to now though, and Madison seems to be doing a whole lot better. I mean, she certainly looked amazing at the EMAs!

