Liam Payne Puts On Stunning Performance Of ‘Strip That Down’ At The 2017 MTV EMAs

It’s hard to follow Eminem, but Liam Payne totally held his own as the second performer of the night at the 2017 MTV EMAs! Here’s what went down.

Liam Payne, 24, put on an epic performance of his hit “Strip That Down” at the MTV Europe Music Awards at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom on Nov. 12! Seriously, how good was that?!

Liam arrived on a super tall, lit-up block, which sunk into the stage so he could show off his smooth moves along with his backup dancers. He looked super cute in a graphic printed jacket and black pants, completing the outfit with fashionable white hi-top sneakers! Most of all, he sounded amazing as he crooned the lyrics to the sexy jam. See Liam’s best pics here.

While he didn’t perform it tonight, Liam recently dropped his music video for “Bedroom Floor,” and fans went nuts over his choice to cast Bella Thorne, 20, as the protagonist. You can check out the romantic visual here if you haven’t already seen it!

Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Stormzy, The Killers, Natalie Dormer, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit, James Bay, Will.i.Am, David Guetta, Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie are also set to perform today, but we can’t see how any of them will top Liam!

Here we go! Can't wait to perform @MTVEMA #mtvema A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:36am PST

