Kim Kardashian Throws Extravagant Baby Shower For Herself: Pics Of Star-Studded Event

Kim Kardashian went all out for her highly anticipated third child with an over-the-top baby shower filled with incredibly beautiful flower arrangements. See the amazing photos from the exciting bash here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, prepared for her third child via surrogate in a BIG way when she threw herself an unforgettable cherry blossom-themed baby shower on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles. From crystal shaped bottles to pink and white trees lining the walls and entrance, Kim’s Bel Air home looked magical. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her upcoming bundle of joy with family and friends that included reportedly pregnant sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, and actress Chrissy Teigen, 31, who all shared photos of the celebration on social media. See photos from the incredible event here!

Kim announced she was expecting a third child with husband Kanye West, 40, via surrogate in late Sept. The brunette beauty couldn’t seem more enthusiastic when it comes to being a mother and is often seen having a wonderful time out and about with daughter, North, 4, and son, Saint, 1. Although there’s been some negative speculation, Kim and Kanye’s marriage seemes to be going strong and this unique baby shower definitely shows that Kim is intensely preparing for her growing family in a big and happy way.

There’s no official word yet on when we can expect Kardashian/West baby number 3, but we’re guessing it’s pretty soon! With the addition of Khloe and Kylie’s little ones, we can bet there will be a big swarm of cousins consumed in nothing but loving adorableness! We can’t wait to see that day! There’s nothing quite like incredible moments with big families!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s extravagant baby shower? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!