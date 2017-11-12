Did Kim Kardashian Tease Baby #3 Is A Girl At Lavish Shower? Here’s The Evidence

Was Kim Kardashian subtly letting fans in on the gender of her and Kanye West’s third child at her baby shower!? Take a peek at the clues!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, third child is nearly here! Why else would the Keeping Up with Kardashians star throw the mother of all baby showers on Nov. 11?! They transformed the couple’s Bel-Air mansion, creating loads of Insta-friendly spots! And, after some scrutinizing, we began to wonder if Kimmy was using the decorations to tell her guests (and millions of social media followers) the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joy! After all, one color was pretty much constant throughout the celebration! Head here to peruse tons of images from the gathering!

If you got on Instagram as the stunning reality star‘s baby shower was going down, then you had to catch that cherry blossoms were heavily used to lend the entire shindig a gorgeous, otherworldly quality. Also, cherry blossoms are bright pink! Is the media maven telling us she and Kanye are expecting a girl!? It’s pretty common to use the shower to let loves ones in on the sex of the baby! If this isn’t case, then she is definitely having some fun with her friends and followers!

As devoted fans know, the event was attended by more than a few faces you know all too well including Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Chrissy Teigen, 31! Naturally, North, 4, and Saint West, 1, were on hand to celebrate their soon-to-be-sibling and gift us some adorableness! Their due date is still sadly a mystery but one thing is certain — the internet is going to break again when that day arrives!

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Kimmy sending a sly message or is she just fond of pink?! Let us know in the comments section below!