The mystery surrounding Khloe Kardashian’s alleged baby bump took a shocking turn at Kim Kardashian’s baby shower. Koko was a heavenly vision at the party, but this reported pregnant star was bump-less!

Gasp! For someone who’s reportedly pregnant, Khloe Kardashian, 33, certainly didn’t look like it at the “baby shower” Kim Kardashian, 37, threw on Nov. 11. The cherry blossom-themed event was held in honor of Kim’s surrogate (who’s pregnant with her and Kanye West’s third child.) Khloe, who’s reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, posed at the entranceway in a periwinkle blue mini-dress, according to Daily Mail. From head to toe, Khloe looked amazing but something was missing – her alleged baby bump! Could it be the angle of the picture? Or could Khloe have the world’s smallest bump? What is going on?

Seriously, these new pictures are so confusing and some fans are going to be utterly flabbergasted over Khloe’s stomach. Some bump-watchers were convinced that Khloe had revealed the bun in her oven on Nov. 10, after she rolled out the latest fashions from Good American. She posed in a velvet bodysuit that left very little the imagination, as the skin-tight, luxurious material hugged every single curve on the Keeping up with the Kardashians star. Fans thought that they saw hints of a bump, but could it be their eyes were playing tricks on them?

Khloe’s alleged bump was nowhere to be found when she helped launched the Koko line of sunglasses with D I F F Charitable Eyewear. The Stronger Looks Better Naked author was front-and-center in the Instagram video announcing the new line of sunglasses, but her supposed bump? Well, it definitely wasn’t visible when Khloe rocked a one-piece swimsuit.

So, what’s going on? Well, a pregnant woman doesn’t start showing until 12 and 16 weeks (though women who’ve had children before could start showing sooner, according to Baby Center.) Depending just how far along Khloe was when she was first reported to be pregnant in September, she could be on the verge of showing a bump. Or, if she had just become pregnant, she likely wouldn’t be showing until 3 or 4 months into the alleged pregnancy. So, fans thirsty for Khloe to flaunt a pregnant belly will just have to be patient.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited to see Khloe’s long awaited baby bump?