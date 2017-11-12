Kesha Is A Rainbow Angel While Performing ‘Learn To Let Go’ At The 2017 MTV EMAs

Welcome back to the MTV EMAs, Kesha! For the first time in five years, Kesha performed at the European Music Awards, slaying with a powerful rendition of ‘Learn To Let Go.’

It’s been a long trek since Kesha, 30, was last on the stage for the MTV Europe Music Awards, but the fans at the SSE Areana in Wembley, London were glad to have her back. Five years since she rocked the party with her breakout hit, “Tik Tok,” Kesha stood on the stage and while bathed in rainbow light. Appearing as an angelic vision — almost holographic — Kesha turned it out, delivering an utterly inspiring version of “Learn To Let Go.” Flanked by backup dancers, this literal show-stopping performance ended with glitter and smiles. Unbelievable! Bravo, Kesha!

Kesha may have found the gold at the end of the Rainbow (the title of her new album, released in August 2017.) After her career pretty much stopped dead in its tracks in 2014, after she tried to break her contract from Dr. Luke, 44, the man she claims drugged and raped her. After accusing him of sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse, Dr. Luke ceded artistic control, according to the Los Angeles Times, allowing Kesha to restart her career. That resulted in her first US Tour in five years, kicking it off in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.

“We did it,” she shouted at the start of the show at the sold-out Hollywood Palladium. In the wake of numerous other high-profile sexual predators getting called out – from Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey to Louis C.K. – it wouldn’t be that far off to suggest Kesha’s new album has become a bit of a soundtrack to women fighting back. She seemed to embody this fighting spirit in her music video “Woman.” “I’m a motherf*cking woman, baby, alright / I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight / I’m a motherf*cking woman, baby, that’s right / I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight,” she sings on the track.

Calling the song a “beautiful experience” since she wrote it with two men – Drew Pearson and Wrabel – in order to prove “how supportive men can be of women and feminism,” Kesha’s song “Woman” may be in the ears of every female at the MTV EMAs — along with “Learn To Let Go.” Nice. Now, while Kesha wasn’t up for any awards, after witnessing that powerful performance, it’s save to say she’s going home a winner.

