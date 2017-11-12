Kenya Moore & More ‘RHOA’ Stars Thrilled Shemar Moore Put ‘Shady’ Phaedra On Blast

Kenya Moore and ‘RHOA’ co-stars are happy that Shemar Moore called out Phaedra Parks after she shockingly started dating rumors, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out details here!

Kenya Moore, 46, and other cast mates of Real Housewives of Atlanta are very glad that Shemar Moore, 47, shed some truth on the dating rumors that Phaedra Parks, 43, started. “Phaedra isn’t on this season but that doesn’t mean the other housewives have stopped talking about her,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “This whole thing with her and Shemar Moore is a big topic of conversation. Phaedra had everyone thinking her and Shemar were dating. She was dropping hints about it and then even put up a photoshopped picture of them looking like a couple. But now Shemar made it a point to let everyone know that he’s only met Phaedra once. She’s looking shady all over again for trying to start yet another rumor. The other housewives are happy that Shemar put Phaedra on blast.” Wow! That sounds like some intense drama. See some of Shemar’s best pics here!

It turns out Kenya is the most excited about Shemar not putting up with the games any longer. “Out of everyone Kenya is enjoying this the most,” the insider continued. “Kenya didn’t believe for a second that Shemar and Phaedra were dating. She knew it was a rumor Phaedra was trying to start and she’s happy she was exposed…again.”

Rumors first began to surface about Shemar and Phaedra after she posted an Instagram photo on Nov. 2 of them getting cozy. Shemar later said things turned crazy when everyone kept asking him about her and admitted he only met her once. We’re happy to hear that the air in this rumor mill is finally getting cleared and we hope everyone can stay civil in the future!

