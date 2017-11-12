Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Insanely Toned Abs In Daring Crop Top At Governors Awards

Work it, Jennifer Lawrence! The actress ensured that all eyes would be on her at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11, by rocking a daring crop top and skirt for the star-studded event. She showed off her six pack abs!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, dressed to impress while making an appearance at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11, all the while taking a fashion risk at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ ninth event. The actress dropped jaws in her midriff-baring crop top and skirt pairing, both complete with colorful floral embroidery. Her six pack abs were on full display in her daring sartorial choice and fans couldn’t get enough of her smoldering, yet chic style! Jennifer completed her look with a tousled up ‘do and smokey eye makeup, opting for minimal accessories and a periwinkle manicure. She was having a blast while posing on the red carpet with her gal pal Emma Stone! See more pics of Jennifer, right here.

Jennifer’s boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, 48, was also in attendance at the star-studded soiree, looking suave in his perfectly-tailored suit. Several of the biggest celebs brought their A-game in the style department and they were picture perfect for the special occasion. Jennifer definitely came to slay in her sexy Alexander McQueen two-piece from the designer’s Resort 2018 collection while stopping by the Ray Dolby Ballroom. The Oscar-winning actress continually steps up the bar as her career continues to sky-rocket. Jennifer’s fans can hardly wait to see her perform in her upcoming films Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In case Jennifer ever gets tired of acting, she can definitely try her luck at hosting! The A-lister had the audience cracking up when she served as the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show, especially since she didn’t hold back while interviewing Kim Kardashian! Jennifer wasn’t afraid to put Kim in the hot seat while asking her all of the hard-hitting questions about her exes, family drama and more. We can’t wait to see what she’s up to next!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Jennifer’s style? Tell us, below!