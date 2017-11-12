Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? Reality Star Flaunts Diamond Ring — See Pic

Kylie Jenner took to her Snapchat to flaunt a very obvious diamond ring on her ring finger. Does this mean that she and Travis Scott are getting hitched soon?! Find out the details here!

Are they getting married?! Kylie Jenner, 20, has caused speculation once again but this time it’s not about her reported pregnancy, it’s about her relationship with Travis Scott, 25 . The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to show off what looked like a large diamond ring on her left hand while on the steering wheel of a car and now many followers are wondering if she’s getting ready to spend forever with Travis! Although there’s been no confirmation about the hot couple’s private lives, we can bet that Kylie is loving all the questions she has us asking! From cryptic pregnancy posts to engagement posts, it sure seems like the brunette beauty loves to keep us guessing. See some of Kylie and Travis’ most romantic moments here!

In addition to these new engagement rumors, Kylie caused speculation that she is having a baby girl with Travis when she posted a bunch of pink-themed posts from painted pink nails to a pink cake to pink jewelry. She also took an entirely different turn when she posted a photo while on the road of a bunch of snacks among a very obvious box of tampons leading others to ask if she really is pregnant or not.

Kylie is used to being in the public eye so it’s no surprise that she’s having a little fun with all the drama surrounding her personal life. Until she decides to officially confirm something, we’ll just have to wait patiently and see what she has up her sleeve next!

