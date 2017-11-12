Gal Gadot’s Ultimatum: Refuses To Play Wonder Woman Again Until Brett Ratner Is Fired

Wonder Woman may be strong enough to get Brett Ratner fired. Since he’s been accused of sexual harassment, Gal Gadot reportedly has laid down the law: either he goes or she won’t return for the sequel!

Forget Batman V. Superman. Hollywood is about to see Gal Gadot, 32, versus Brett Ratner, 48. With many women coming forth to accuse Brett of sexual harassment, Gal is done with him. So much, she’s reportedly pulling a power move – either he goes or she goes. “Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company [RatPac-Dune Entertainment] having helped finance the first movie,” a Hollywood insider told Page Six. “Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”

Wonder Woman grossed more than $800 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo, so Warner Bros., the studio that put out the global hit, would lose a lot of money if their star refuses to don the costume for the follow-up. This is all part of Gal’s plan. “She’s tough and stands by her principles,” the source told Page Six. ”She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

A rep for Warner Bros. told Page Six that this report is “false,” while reps for Bret and Gal did not comment. Six women have come forth to accuse Brett of sexual harassment and/or misconduct, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, 43. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” Natasha told the Los Angles Times. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Warner Bros. did announce that it was severing ties with Brett in the wake of the allegations (which Brett has denied through his lawyer, Marty Singer.) That may not be good enough for Gal. She reportedly backed out of an Oct. dinner meant to honor Brett, as she was also due to present him with an award. Gal made her thoughts on sexual harassment clear as Wonder Woman’s invisible jet on Oct. 13. “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable!” she wrote on Instagram. “I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”

Do you think Gal was right in making this reported ultimatum, HollywoodLifers?