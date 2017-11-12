Eminem Performs Epic Version Of ‘Walk On Water’ With Skylar Grey At 2017 EMAs & Totally Kills It

Wow! Eminem blew us away with his incredible performance of ‘Walk On Water’ at the EMAs. The rapper was joined by Skylar Grey for the insane set, & they both had viewers screaming for more!

Guess who’s back? Performing at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12, Eminem, 45, kicked off the entire show with a huge bang and undoubtedly set the bar high for the rest of the performers tonight. He performed his new single, which dropped on Nov. 10, called “Walk On Water,” and he totally brought the lyrics to life up there on stage! He rapped the new track in front of a background of mountains and of course rocked his signature hoodie with sneakers. Click here to see the red carpet pics from the 2017 EMAs.

With Beyonce absent from the show, singer Skylar Grey, 31, filled her shoes, as she sang the hook and played the piano. In addition to Skylar, violinists helped anchor the heartfelt performance. MTV only announced Eminem’s performance on Nov. 10 after much speculation. Fans were SO into his lively set too as he had the entire stadium bouncing up and down like only Eminem can. It’s not hard to see why the rapper was so pumped to be on stage either, after all, this marked his first time performing at the EMAs in four years!

Despite his hiatus though, Em is a pro at the EMAs. In fact, he has an impressive 15 EMA awards to his name. This year he’s nominated for two categories at the awards show: Best Hip Hop and Best Live. After THAT performance it’d be hard to watch someone else walk away with the Best Live award! Other performers of the night include Global Icon honorees U2, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Kesha, The Killers, Stormzy, Travis Scott, French Montana, David Guetta, and Clean Bandit. You can see Em next during his Saturday Night Live performance, which is slated for Nov. 18.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how epic was Eminem’s EMAs performance? What was your favorite part?