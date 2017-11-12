‘DWTS’: Lindsay Arnold Injures Knee In Rehearsals — Will She Dance In Semi-Finals?

Oh no! ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Lindsay Arnold has been injured and may not be able to compete! Here’s what we know.

Dancing with the Stars staple Lindsay Arnold was injured during rehearsals and it’s unclear if she’ll be able to continue performing this season. The blonde bombshell hurt her knee during a session Sunday morning, Nov. 12, according to People. However, despite the incident, it’s being reported that she’s determined to dance this week, although ultimately the decision is out of her hands. Very scary. Head here for loads more pics of Lindsay and her partner Jordan Fisher.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” an insider tells the mag. “Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.” This injury is particularly devastating because, of all the pros, she’s the only one who hasn’t claimed the Mirrorball Trophy. And, right now, she and Jordan are at the very top of the contenders.

“I was practicing the pro number and I literally just stepped up onto a stair and it felt like my whole leg gave out and stopped working and I thought it was just a one-time thing and then it happened a couple more times, just doing simple things,” Lindsay says in a clip as her knee is examined. “It’s frustrating because it’s the semi finals and I want to dance it with Jordan, and I just hope this doesn’t stop me from doing that.” So do we!

Holy wow!!!!!!!!! So so proud of @jordan_fisher that was a very tough quickstep and he stepped up to the plate and gave me everything this week and it paid off!! Another perfect score and truly you could not be more deserving so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ #dwts we need your VOTES pleaseeee 💋 1-800-868-3406 voting link in bio! A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

