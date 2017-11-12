Demi Lovato Slays The EMAs With Hot Performances Of ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ & ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Demi Lovato just won the MTV EMAs! The singer spiced up the awards show with sexy performances of her hits ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ and ‘Tell Me You Love Me.’ All hail Demi!

Demi Lovato, 25, started out her MTV EMA performance with “Sorry Not Sorry,” her seriously catchy anthem. As usual, Demi’s voice was pitch perfect. The starlet swapped out her plaid pantsuit for a black bodysuit and sheer pants. She took the MTV EMAs to a whole new level of awesome. After a show-stopping performance of “Sorry Not Sorry,” Demi then started singing “Tell Me You Love Me.” Her voice is simply flawless!

Demi initially stepped out at the EMAs wearing a white plaid pantsuit. Demi was totally braless and showed off some serious cleavage as she walked the red carpet. Her plaid blazer was open, which gave her outfit a super sexy edge. She looked so confident and absolutely gorgeous. Her look was definitely one of the best of the night!

The singer has had one incredible year. She released her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, in Sept. 2017, and it’s full of so many hits. She also revealed her 2018 North American tour dates, which will kick off in Feb. 2018. Demi’s also up for Best Pop at the MTV EMAs. Let’s hope she walks away a winner! But if not, she’s still a winner in our eyes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Demi’s performance? Let us know!