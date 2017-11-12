Demi Lovato Goes Braless & Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy Plaid Pantsuit

We’re not worthy! Demi Lovato stole the show on the MTV EMAs red carpet. The starlet went totally braless in a white plaid pantsuit that we’re obsessing over it. Is there any look Demi can’t rock?!

Holy hotness, Demi Lovato! The 25-year-old gorgeous singer stepped out onto the MTV EMAs red carpet looking sexier than ever. Demi showed off so much cleavage by going braless and leaving her plaid blazer open. The starlet owned the look like the queen she is! Demi paired her open blazer with matching high-waisted pants. She had her long hair totally straight and rocked a red-orange smokey eye. This entire look from head to toe is definitely one of Demi’s best yet! Demi is always posting amazing photos from the gym, and those intense workouts are paying off. Her body looks incredible.

Demi is up for the Best Pop award at the EMAs. She’s up against Camila Cabello, 20, Miley Cyrus, 24, Shawn Mendes, 19, and Taylor Swift, 27. Demi will also be blessing us with a performance! Any time Demi gets on stage, it’s a real treat. The girl’s voice is one of a kind!

The singer’s latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, is full of so many incredible songs. Demi recently announced 2018 North American tour dates. She’ll be joined by DJ Khaled, 41. The tour will kick off Feb. 26 in San Diego and will end March 31 in Tampa. Demi’s concerts are always so much fun, and you know she’s going to take everything to the next level for her new shows.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Demi’s outfit at the MTV EMAs? Let us know!