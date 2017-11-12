Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 4-Time Dad After GF Georgina Rodriguez Gives Birth

Welcoming his 3rd child in just one year, Cristiano Ronaldo became a dad of 4 after his GF gave birth! This is the couple’s first child together, but clearly the star’s a pro at parenthood. Find out the baby’s name now!

Congrats to Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22! Cristiano revealed on social media on Nov. 12 that Georgina had given birth to a baby girl. We could not be happier for the new mom and dad! The sweet little girl’s name is Alana Martina! Cristiano is already the proud father of three kids whom he had via surrogate: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 7, and twins Mateo and Eva Ronaldo. Even wilder, Mateo and Eva were born just months ago, in June. We can only imagine Cristiano has his hands full with three little ones all under the age of one! Click here to see adorable pics of Cristiano with his oldest son.

Fans were shocked back in June when the athlete revealed he had welcomed not one, but TWO babies via surrogate — especially since people had been speculating that Georgina was pregnant with his child. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY confirmed Georgina’s pregnancy on June 29 after talking with Cristiano’s rep. “I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child,” his rep, Ruben Malaret, told us. Since the epic reveal, Georgina has showed off her baby bump a few times, including for ¡Hola! magazine, a Spanish-language publication.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” the new mom told the mag. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.” We’re so excited for Cristiano and Georgina and can’t wait to find out more about their adorable family. Congrats again!

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 12, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Cristiano welcomed three children in just one year? Congratulate the newly-expanded family below!