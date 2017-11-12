Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Drop Jaws In Glamorous Gowns At Baby2Baby Gala

This year’s extravagant Baby2Baby Gala brought out a lot of celebrity moms looking their best, including Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. See all of the dazzling pics from the special event here!

These are some hot mommas! Celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen, 31, Jennifer Garner, 45, Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, Jessica Alba, 36, and more stepped out for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and they all looked absolutely stunning! The event, which is in its sixth year, has been put together to help children in low-income families get necessities such as diapers and clothes and receives a lot of support from some of the best mothers in the entertainment industry. Each star looked happy and shined brightly on the red carpet wearing some of the most fashionable choices. SEE ALL OF THE GORGEOUS RED CARPET PHOTOS HERE!

While Chrissy looked absolutely breathtaking in a red gown and a Le Vian diamond ring, Brazilian model, Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, turned heads in a sleeveless floral print gown with Narcisa Pheres earrings and a Pasquale Bruni necklace. Modern Family actress, Julie Bowen, 47, showed off her trim figure in a sparkling tree designed dress with L’Dezen diamond earrings and Jennifer dazzled in a white Roland Mouret gown.

All the beautiful attendees made it a night to remember for a good cause and appeared to be enjoying themselves throughout. Gwyneth was the honoree of the night with the prestigious Giving Tree award and looked happier than ever. Last year’s event was equally as impressive with tons of A-listers coming out and looking their best. The gala tends to be a favorite for a lot of celebrity moms and with such a sparkling red carpet, we can’t say we blame them!

HollywoodLifers, what celebrity mom at the Baby2Baby Gala is your favorite? Tell us here!