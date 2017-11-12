Camila Cabello Proves She’s Perfection With ‘Havana’ Performance At MTV EMA Awards

Camila Cabello captivated the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards with a strong and steamy solo performance of ‘Havana’. Get all the details on her powerful appearance here!

Camila Cabello, 20, may no longer be in Fifth Harmony but she sure knew how to hold her own with an unforgettable performance of “Havana” a the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards! The brunette songstress commanded the stage, turning it into her own person catwalk, dance floor, and at one point, a swimming pool, in a steamy rendition of the song. Of course, if you were waiting to hear from Pharrell Williams, sadly you were let down. Pharrell didn’t join Camila for the performance, but she held her own going solo all the same. And honestly, isn’t that what she’s been doing for awhile now anyway? (P.S. — Did you see how hot she looked on the red carpet before the show?!)

Camila also recently performed at iHeart Fiesta Latina on Nov. 4 and represented her Cuban heritage with her unstoppable talent and eye catching presence. Whether she’s performing a dance number or a ballad, Camila shines through and reminds us why she was a part of Fifth Harmony in the first place.

Some other great performances at this year’s EMA Awards included new and old time music legends like U2, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, and more. The eclectic event is known for honoring various genres of music that’s popular around Europe and showcasing a wide range of talent through one-of-a-kind performances that leave lasting impressions. We can’t wait until next year!

