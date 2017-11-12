Camila Cabello Shows Off Bra On MTV EMAs Red Carpet In Sheer Pink Princess Gown

Ow ow! Camila Cabello hit the red carpet at the 2017 EMAs looking beyond fierce in a sheer pink gown fit for a fairytale. Clearly the singer proved she belongs on EVERYONE’S best-dressed list!

Looking like a total superstar, Camila Cabello, 20, showed up to the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12 in a pale pink dress and whimsical statement jewelry. We could not get enough of her fabulous elegant hairstyle either! There’s no question the former girlbander looked stunning from head to toe. But after all, her looks ALWAYS kill on the red carpet. Click here to see more gorgeous pics of Camila Cabello.

Camila sported a rosy floor-length gown featuring sequins at the waist and intricate embroidery at the hem. While a conservative silhouette, the singer’s look was sheer, and she wore a coordinating bra and underwear set underneath. The top part of her dress came up very high and wrapped around her neck in a 50’s-style scarf, which gave off a great vintage feel. Pulling the red-carpet ensemble all together, Camilla rocked gorgeous pink statement earrings and a large ring on her right hand. Her dark locks were gently pulled back, showing off her glowing face.

We’re not surprised Camila looked like a million bucks either. After all, the brunette is nominated for the “Best Pop” award, her first EMA nomination ever! Since splitting from Fifth Harmony in 2016, Camila has released her first solo album called The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. This body of work, which includes tracks featuring Quavo and Young Thug, is why she’s nominated tonight. And while Camila doesn’t have direct competition with her old bandmates, Fifth Harmony is nominated for an EMA this year too — “Best US Act.”

Camila and 5H will be crossing paths again later this year at Jingle Ball. They’ll both be performing in Boston on Dec. 10 as well as in Atlanta and Miami on Dec. 15 and 17, respectively. But even if Camila doesn’t win the silver statue tonight though, her ensemble definitely wins one of the night’s “best dressed!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Camila’s look as much as we are? Is this your favorite outfit of hers ever?