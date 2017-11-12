Ariel Winter Straddles Levi Meaden In Sexy Pic Celebrating Their One-Year Anniversary

So hot! Ariel Winter just marked her 1-year aniversary with boyfriend Levi Meaden with one super-steamy photo! Check it out right here!

When it comes to adorable couples in Hollywood, it’s pretty tough to beat Ariel Winter, 19, and Levi Meaden, 30! These two have #CouplesGoals written all over them! But, they might have just taken their game to the next level (if that’s even possible!). They just marked their 1-year anniversary as a couple in the sexiest way possible! Head here for tons more pics of Ariel and Levi!

Ariel posted a photo of herself straddling and kissing Levi in front of a waterfall while wearing a bright pink bikini! Wow! “Happy 1 year anniversary my love,” she captioned the steamy photo. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.” We cannot handle the cuteness!

She also shared a photo them all gussied up for what we’re guessing is a past red carpet event. She’s sporting a sexy number covered in beadwork while he’s decked out in a tux. And, if you still have any doubts about these being in love, the look they’re giving each other should put that to rest!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this snap as much as us?! Let us know below!