Angelina Jolie Dazzles With Glittering Beige Gown While Dancing On Stage At Governors Awards

Flawless! Angelina Jolie turned heads while gracing the stage at the Governor’s Awards on Nov. 11, with her glamorous gown and bright red lipstick. The actress was having a ball, dancing while serving as a presenter!

Angelina Jolie, 42, lived up to her stylish reputation while making her highly anticipated appearance at the Governor’s Awards on Nov. 11. The actress was truly a vision in her bedazzled beige Elisabetta Franchi gown, featuring silver and gold sequins and a plunging neckline. With her diamond necklace, red lipstick and voluminous waves, she brought her A-game in the fashion department! She was all smiles while presenting legendary director Agnès Varda with an Honorary Oscar and the two were having a total blast together on stage. Angelina and Agnès were dancing up a storm as they celebrated her big win, hugging and charming the audience with their sweet display! See pics of Angelina and Brad’s family, here.

Angelina has been oozing sophistication with her chic ensembles, last turning heads while stopping by the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 5. The actress dropped jaws in her glamorous silver dress, opting for a similar statement lip color. It was a big night for Angelina, since she and author Loung Ung received the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their movie, First They Killed My Father. Prior to that, Angelina rocked one of her fiercest looks ever on Nov. 4, wowing in a vampy little black dress for Deadline Hollywood’s seventh annual The Contenders event.

Angelina and her ex husband Brad Pitt, 53, have been staying busy with their sky-rocketing careers and they’ve also been doing their best to co-parent. The former flames are looking forward to spending the upcoming holidays with their kids, but it’s causing a bit of conflict because of scheduling! “Brad has been frustrated over locking down Thanksgiving plans with his children and the other upcoming holidays with his ex Angelina,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Thanksgiving is special to Brad and his children because they have a lot of tradition that he wants to keep alive for them.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Angelina’s style choice? Tell us, below!