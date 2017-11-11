Radhika Jones : 5 Things On The Rumored New Editor Of Vanity Fair

Word has it, a fresh face is about to take over the beloved fashion bible Vanity Fair — Radhika Jones. Here’s everything you need to know about this fixture in the world of media!

We’re hearing that a major shakeup is in the works at Vanity Fair! After rumblings that Jon Stewart, 54, was courted to be the editor (a random yet awesome choice), it’s now being reported that Radhika Jones, the editorial director of the New York Times‘ book department, as been tapped to take over at the fashion tome. The rumors have been met with both optimism and disappointment thus far. As we wait for VF‘s parent company Conde Nast to make the news official, let’s take a moment to get to know Radhika a little bit better.

1) Radhika has a Ph.D in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia. She also has a degree from Harvard. After school, she got her start in journalism as a copy editor at the Moscow Times. She has also work for publications like Artform, Grand Street and Colors. Since her career began, she has swiftly climbed to power in the media world.

2) She was soon promoted to managing editor at The Paris Review, a literary magazine. While there, she selected and edited the fiction and non-fiction work included in the quarterly. Not long after, she became the arts editor at Time magazine. The real question is which belove publication HASN’T she worked at!?

3) In 2011, she became Time‘s executive editor. This enormous promotion came after editing several of the mag’s special issues including Time‘s Person of The Year.

4) Many other luminaries in media were courted during the search for a new editor at Vanity Fair. Radhika reportedly beat out The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group co-president Janice Min and Marie Claire‘s editor in chief Anne Fulenwider.

5) If the reports are true, this is the first time a woman will be managing the magazine since 1992. Tina Brown headed up Vanity Fair from 1984 to 1992 and was responsible for much of the prestige the publication still enjoys.

To anyone who works with @radhikajones, this news is a) a massive bummer and b) totally unsurprising. https://t.co/1wQnsPfZcg — Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) November 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Does this news concern you? Tell us your reactions in the comments section below.