Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Why They Still Haven’t Made It Instagram Official

Jelena is back but don’t expect Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez to post about their renewed love online. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why these two aren’t rushing to make it ‘Instagram official.’

There are literally millions of people waiting for the moment that Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, make their relationship Instagram official. These two former lovebirds have reunited, but neither has posted a single pic of this renewed love online. Well, Selena’s 129 million followers and Justin’s 93.4 million fans will have to wait a while longer, because an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that it’s still way too soon for Jelena to make that step. “Social media has been a big trigger for Justin and Selena in the past so they’re simply choosing to avoid having it be a part of their relationship right now.” Listen to the Hollywood Life podcast discuss Jelena here.

“They’re extremely protective of what they’ve got at the moment,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s so fresh and so new and they don’t want to do anything that adds any stress.” Stress and social media have gone hand-in-hand for Jelena, and it seems that they know that when they post a pic of them online, it’s just going to open up some old wounds. After all, it was on Instagram that Selena first hinted that her relationship with Justin was falling apart, posting a pic of her at a firing range in 2012, according to J-14. She would later delete that pic and her account.

Justin also has a love-hate relationship with Instagram. Remember how he deactivated his account in 2016 in response to fans dragging him over his relationship with Sofia Richie? He took a five-month hiatus from social media, returning in Feb. 2017. Since then, he’s gone back to posting regularly, but if he’s still sore with how his fans turned on him for that relationship, it makes sense he wouldn’t rush to make Jelena IG official.

Plus, every move these two do online will be scrutinized by 222.4 million followers. Take, for instance, Selena liking one of The Weeknd’s pics online. Selena seemed to support her ex’s birthday message to French Montana, 33, but by simply clicking the heart icon on Instagram sent some of her fans into a rage! “How you gonna like ur ex’s pic after getting back with ur trash ex,” one fan wrote, while another said “Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both.” Wow. With such a positive reaction from the people who love her, it’s so shocking that she and Justin are holding off on making their reunion official online (sarcasm.)

Do you think Jelena will ever be Instagram official, HollywoodLifers? Or will these two keep their relationship offline?