The Weeknd Revenge Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Yovanna Ventura — See Pics

Whoa! Is The Weeknd dating Justin Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura?! Check out the pics and this new juicy, PDA-filled report!

What a whirlwind the past few weeks have been! Not long ago, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye, 27) and Selena Gomez, 25, were happier than ever together! Now, Selena looks like she’s returned to her ex Justin Bieber, 23, and Abel…is dating Justin’s ex?! That’s right! New photos have surfaced of Abel looking cozy with the gorgeous Yovanna Ventura, 21, in the backseat of a car during a night out on Nov. 10! OMG! It sounds like Abel is on the rebound! Or could this be some revenge on the Biebs?

But wait, there’s more! An insider with Us Weekly was at French Montana‘s 33rd birthday on Nov. 9 and they say they saw Abel and Yovanna holding hands as they made their way through the shindig at a posh Beverly Hills home. “The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” the source shared. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.” Wow! Head here to take a look back at Abel and Selena’s relationship.

The insider went on to add that Abel was proudly showing Yovanna off during the party! “He was parading her around,” they said. “He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.” It definitely sounds like Abel is intending to send a message but, after what he went through with Selena, can you really blame him?!

