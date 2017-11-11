Elizabeth Hurley, Halle Berry & 15 More Stars In Their 50s Who Look Half Their Age

These stars may be in their 50s, but they certainly don’t look it! From Elizabeth Hurley to Janet Jackson and plenty more, these women are absolutely ageless. See for yourself!

Even looking half as good as these ladies in their 50s would be an incredible feat, but they’ve taken things to the next level by truly defying the aging process. We’ve rounded up some celebs who look years younger than their ages, and you’ll be shocked to find out that they’re actually in their 50s or older. For example: Elizabeth Hurley has recently been putting her bikini body on display without shame — and we do NOT blame her. She looks better than plenty of woman years younger than her, and truly appears to have not aged a day. Can you believe she’s 52?!

And how about 59-year-old Michelle Pfeiffer?! The gorgeous actress looks like she hasn’t aged in years, and still has a youthful appearance and a stunning glow. Then, there’s Janet Jackson, whose 51 AND just had a baby earlier this year, but jumped right back into shape — aside from her flawless face, her body is also on FIRE these days. So, how did she do it? It’s simple: Training, dieting and eating clean, Entertainment Tonight reported over the summer. She’s managed to lose more than 50 lbs since her son’s January birth, and the results are certainly ideal! It probably helps to look SO good in the aftermath of her split from Wissam El Mana, too, right!?

There’s plenty more flawless and ageless celebrities in their 50s, and we’ve rounded them all up in the gallery above! From Sharon Stone to Michelle Obama to Halle Berry and many more, you can click through to see for yourself. Try not to get too envious!

HollywoodLifers, which ageless star are you most impressed by!?