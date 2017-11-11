‘SNL’: Mike Pence Begs Roy Moore Drop Senate Race & Moore Promises To Marry 14-Year-Old

Wow! ‘Saturday Night Live’ just started their Nov. 11 episode with a bang! The sketch comedy show poked fun at the appalling allegations at against Roy Moore in the best way possible!

The first sketch of an episode Saturday Day Night always sets the tone in terms of what to expect for the night. With that rule in mind, they just started the night off with an absolutely hilarious jab at the disturbing allegations leveled against Roy Moore, including sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the ’80s. Yes, they somehow found the humor in that troubling story! Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the hit comedy show.

In the sketch, Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) has a sit-down with the controversial Moore (Mikey Day) where he broaches the topic of the sexual misconduct allegations. “This girl was 14 years old, Roy. You gotta do the right thing here,” Pence says, implying that he wants him to drop out of the senate race in Alabama. “Alright, if everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her,” Moore responds. Wow! Soon Pence steps out and Moore is joined by none other than Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon, 33), who basically admits he’s been out-creeped by the fellow Alabamian!

This gut-busting jab at America’s POTUS comes directly after their Nov. 4 sketch in which Alec Baldwin‘s, 59, Trump visited Paul Manafort’s (Alex Moffat) home. There, they cook up a plan to get the former campaign advisor out of legal trouble following news that the first indictments were handed down in Robert Mueller‘s, 73, investigation into possible Russian collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign.

In no time, Donald and Paul end up in the shower together so that the commander in chief could make sure his former adviser isn’t wearing a wire! But that was far from the end of the fun! The pair are soon joined by Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence! That’s when Jeff starts scrubbing Donald’s back…with his tail! Then the foursome reveal their scheme to get Paul off the hook. “Here’s the plan, Paul, I can’t pardon you right now,” Donald tells his concerned onetime aid. “We’re going to wait a few weeks, then dress you up as a turkey, and then we’ll pardon you.” Absolutely priceless!

“You check a lot of boxes for me, Roy.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/Czstl2epSq — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you love that sketch?! Thought it was a bit too over the top? Let us know below!