Selena Gomez Happy The Weeknd Is Moving On But Gets Emotional Seeing Him With Other Women

Selena Gomez is thrilled to be back with Justin Bieber, but as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, she still has a place in her heart for The Weeknd. She even gets emotional when she thinks about him dating someone else!

For a moment, it looked as if Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye, 25) were going to make it. Then, after a brief but sweet romance, the two were splitsville and Sel was back with Justin Bieber, 23. With Jelena back in full swing, The Weeknd has gone back to his bachelor ways, which is bittersweet for Sel. “Selena is happy that her ex boyfriend Abel is moving on from their relationship but seeing or hearing about him with other women gets her emotional,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. What? Could this be a bit of jealousy?

Actually, no. It’s deeper than that. “Selena had a strong bond with Abel and she feels very connected to him despite the fact that he is no longer her boyfriend,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Selena will never forget that it was Abel there for her, supporting her, with love through some scary, challenging health issues.” After all, The Weeknd was by her side as she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant, and that’s something she’ll never forget. “The Weeknd will always have a special place in Selena’s heart.”

Of course, that heart is now all about the Biebs. Justin reportedly pursued Selena after her health scare, winning her over. Selena couldn’t be happier. Her previous relationship with Abel was “difficult because they were both working a lot,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and the busy schedules put a lot of stress on the relationship. This revived relationship with the Biebs is totally different, and the source says Selena “has never been happier than she is now.”

While Selena is living her best life, The Weekend has re-entered the dating scene, putting his relationship with Selena in his rear-view. Selena is a bit conflicted about that, as the source says though she’s moved on to Justin, she still experiences “strong feelings” when she hears Abel has moved on, too. “Selena knows that time heals all wounds so she hopes that down the road she and Abel will be able to maintain a healthy friendship. She knows eventually, seeing him with another woman won’t be awkward anymore.”

