Scott Disick Gives Up Partying For Sofia Richie After Refusing To Do So For 10 Years With Kourtney

Are you loving or loathing seeing Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick, 34, gallivanting around the globe with his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19?! If you’re in favor, do you think it has any chance of lasting? Well, apparently Scott is so enamored with Sofia, he’s giving up his longstanding status as a party animal for her, according to TMZ. This is striking because it was Scott’s love for the nightlife that seemed to sabotage his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, for years! So what’s different here?

Their insiders say Scott has found a real connection with Sofia and has pumped the breaks on going out drinking in order to truly be there for her. And, at least for now, he doesn’t see any issue with their age difference. He’s even admitted to confidantes that being with Sofia has “been really good for me.” Wow! This certainly flies in the face of the critics who were convinced this relationship could only ever be a fling! Head here for loads more pics of Scott and Sofia being adorable together!

Although all signs point to Scott attempting to put old habits to rest for Sofia, at least one important individual still isn’t sold on who she’s dating — that would be her father Lionel Richie, 68! While walking the red carpet with her pops at a SAG-AFTRA event on Nov. 9, Sofia was asked how her dear old dad is coping with her dating an older guy like Scott. “He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she replied as her father put his finger to his head as if it were a gun! Whoa!

