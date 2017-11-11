‘Little Women: LA’ Star Briana Renee Ends 3-Year Marriage After Husband Refused To Stop Cheating

So sad. ‘Little Women: LA’s Briana Renee has pulled the plug on her marriage because her husband Matt Grundhoffer allegedly refused to stop cheating! Here’s all the details.

Briana Renee, the star of Little Women: LA, has left her husband Matt Grundhoffer over his apparent inability to be faithful to her, according to TMZ. Their insiders say the 35-year-old TV personality ended things last month when it became clear that their 3-year marriage could not be salvaged due to his endless cheating and flirting. Some of his promiscuous behavior was even documented by the Lifetime show.

Despite their separation, Briana and Matt are still very much in each other’s lives. They still live together and are raising their 16-month-old son together, as well as 2 children from previous relationships. But it’s being reported that they are sleeping in separate rooms and divorce could be imminent. Head right here for tons more photos of Briana.

Since the story broke, Briana shared a touching picture of herself and Matt with a caption, explaining her side of this tragic story. “After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents…”

